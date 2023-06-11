Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,549,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,231 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE:VGZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 123,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vista Gold

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Featured Articles

