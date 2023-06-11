Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,802 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.08. 1,710,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,023. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

