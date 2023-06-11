Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $7.76 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises approximately 1.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 1,751,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

