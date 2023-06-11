Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 241,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,464. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

