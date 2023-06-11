Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,944 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $74,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8,723.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 261,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,894. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

