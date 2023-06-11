Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

