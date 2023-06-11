Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $46.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

