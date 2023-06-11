Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,921,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962,713 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amundi owned 0.51% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,329,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,492,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

