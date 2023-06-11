Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,625 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises 4.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,557,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $7,486,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,063.10.

Ferguson stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,643. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

