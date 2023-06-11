Financial Comparison: Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boxed and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Boxed has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Meiwu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 1.05 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

