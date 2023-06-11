Financial Review: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) vs. LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.68 million 0.11 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.12 LiveVox $136.02 million 1.88 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -7.86

LiveVox has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82% LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NantHealth and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NantHealth and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50

LiveVox has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than NantHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveVox beats NantHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

