Financial Survey: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) vs. Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Annaly Capital Management and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -38.80% 18.86% 2.25% Medalist Diversified REIT -46.98% -25.85% -5.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 3.55 $1.73 billion ($2.25) -8.89 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.09 million 1.02 -$4.77 million ($1.83) -2.80

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medalist Diversified REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Annaly Capital Management pays out -115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Mortgage Servicing Rights group provides the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments made on the loans. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

