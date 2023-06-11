Financial Survey: FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FLJ Group and Tricon Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricon Residential 0 3 6 1 2.80

Tricon Residential has a consensus target price of $11.52, suggesting a potential upside of 35.86%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLJ Group $652.33 million 0.10 $115.28 million N/A N/A Tricon Residential $645.59 million 3.58 $808.94 million $1.52 5.58

This table compares FLJ Group and Tricon Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tricon Residential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FLJ Group.

Profitability

This table compares FLJ Group and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A Tricon Residential 97.08% 18.10% 5.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of FLJ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FLJ Group has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricon Residential has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats FLJ Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy. We provide high-quality rental housing options for families across the United States and Canada through our technology-enabled operating platform and dedicated on-the-ground operating teams. Our development programs are also delivering thousands of new rental homes and apartments as part of our commitment to help solve the housing supply shortage. At Tricon, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life's potential.

