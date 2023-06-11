First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock remained flat at $73.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

