First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,481 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.75% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $37,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,921. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

