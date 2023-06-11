Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, February 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Flux Power Price Performance

FLUX opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 68.63% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 225,609 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

