G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.