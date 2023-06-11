G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 16.7%

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 113,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 68,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
G6 Materials Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.32.
G6 Materials Company Profile
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
