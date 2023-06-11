G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5,685.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

