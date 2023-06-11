Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

