Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of Gartner worth $58,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $344.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

