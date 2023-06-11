Gemini Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $568.34 million and approximately $912,492.33 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003860 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 571,468,290 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

