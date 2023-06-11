Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) & Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Critical Review

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gerresheimer and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 42.42 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 82.65

Gerresheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Gerresheimer and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gerresheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerresheimer pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gerresheimer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gerresheimer and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerresheimer 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50

Gerresheimer currently has a consensus target price of $89.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. Given Gerresheimer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gerresheimer is more favorable than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Summary

Gerresheimer beats Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gerresheimer

(Get Rating)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical technology, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery, and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Other. The Other segment includes New Zealand, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.