Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $79,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after acquiring an additional 190,256 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,820,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,800. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

