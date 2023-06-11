Greenline Partners LLC Buys 162,272 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 740.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,272 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Vale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 26,762,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,411,108. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.