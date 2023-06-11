Greenline Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 234,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,287. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

