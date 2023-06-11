Greenline Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 9.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $50,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 965,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,110. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

