Greenline Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,543 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,270,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.