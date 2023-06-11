Greenline Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $375,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,634,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,998. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

