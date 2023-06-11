Greenline Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,809,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,705,000 after acquiring an additional 94,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $170.49. 2,838,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,200. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

