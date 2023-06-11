Greenline Partners LLC Has $511,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,018,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,212,000 after buying an additional 296,797 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

