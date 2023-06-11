Greenline Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,135,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 530,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

