Greenline Partners LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,960,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $684.40. The company had a trading volume of 465,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $664.16 and a 200 day moving average of $692.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.