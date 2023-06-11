Greenline Partners LLC Sells 68,965 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 68,965 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 1,618,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,001. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at BHP Group

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

