Greenline Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $80.14. 1,719,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,196. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

