Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $761,922.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,902.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00301474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00526629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00058435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00397408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

