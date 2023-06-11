GXChain Trading Down 9.7% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and $666.80 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003011 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

