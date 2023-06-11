Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

HNORY stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Harvey Norman has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

