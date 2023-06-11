Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,000 shares during the period. Hawks Acquisition accounts for about 1.7% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 6.89% of Hawks Acquisition worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWKZ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Hawks Acquisition by 8.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hawks Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,209,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawks Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HWKZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Hawks Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

About Hawks Acquisition

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

