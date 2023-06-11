Head to Head Analysis: Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Arcellx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcellx and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($4.34) -9.25 Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 3.88 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx.

Arcellx has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arcellx and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 11 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcellx presently has a consensus price target of $50.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Arcellx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcellx is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -47.99% -31.10% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Arcellx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.