Head-To-Head Contrast: Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) vs. DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timber Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 67.26 -$19.38 million N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.68 million ($0.59) -5.32

DiaMedica Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -421.61% -166.79% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -46.58% -43.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Timber Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Timber Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 521.47%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.47%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. It is also developing DM300 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

