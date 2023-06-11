Head-To-Head Contrast: Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) versus Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -1.25% 5.30% 1.67% Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tripadvisor and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75 Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus price target of $23.47, indicating a potential upside of 42.14%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.56 $20.00 million ($0.16) -103.19 Sportradar Group $769.46 million 17.75 $11.48 million $0.04 307.58

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Tripadvisor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that evaluates businesses and enables travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

