Head to Head Review: ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ONE Group Hospitality and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.52%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality 3.84% 24.76% 6.43% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $316.64 million 0.76 $13.53 million $0.37 20.46 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license. The Kona Grill segment includes the results of operations of Kona Grill restaurant location. The ONE Hospitality segment is comprised of the management, license and incentive fee revenue and results of operations generated from its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Bagatelle, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related gains and losses, pre-opening expenses, lease termination expenses, transaction costs, and other income and expenses. The company was founded by Jonathan Segal on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

