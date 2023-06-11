Head-To-Head Survey: MediaAlpha (MAX) & Its Peers

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MediaAlpha to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MediaAlpha and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 813 4697 9858 240 2.61

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 77.06%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.77%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -41.63% -174.29% -7.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.66 MediaAlpha Competitors $3.89 billion $80.15 million -25.31

MediaAlpha’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MediaAlpha rivals beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

