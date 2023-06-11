Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Sells $28,060.80 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $642.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.