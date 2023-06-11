Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $23.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00044877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.85261 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04496605 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $34,406,092.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

