Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

