Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Herbalife by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Herbalife by 670.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

