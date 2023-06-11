HKD.com DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $895.59 Million (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and $283,626.75 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About HKD.com DAO
HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao.
HKD.com DAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
