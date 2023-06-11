holoride Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.50 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $24,418.28 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.19 or 0.06771317 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00032358 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01745 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $48,636.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

